Tunisia - The hotel units that have closed in the Tabarka-Ain Drahem tourist region represent 29.75% of the total accommodation capacity of all the hotel units in the Jendouba region, totalling 24 units.

According to a report by the Tabarka Regional Tourist Commissariat, the closure of more than 29% of hotels in the region is a real problem which has had a negative impact on the ability of hotels to meet the demand received from local and foreign visitors during the high tourist season, particularly in the Tabarka region, which records an occupancy rate of more than 100% during the period from mid-July to mid-August.

The Tabarka-Ain Drahem tourist zone has 6 closed hotels, including 4 2-star hotels, one 3-star hotel and one unclassified hotel, with a capacity of over 1,800 beds.

The closure of a number of hotels is due to economic and social reasons and dates back to years before 2011 for some, and to 2011 and 2012 for others.

The same report reveals that 3 tourist units already closed, with a total capacity of over 1445 beds, are being offered for sale, while the other three units are to be renovated.

Tourism indicators for the governorate of Jendouba show a 20% increase in the number of tourists during the second half of July compared with the previous year, and a 26% rise in the number of overnight stays compared with the same period last year.

The National Tourist Office and the other parties involved intend to regularise the situation of guest houses and launch, at the end of August, in the El Morjane tourist zone, construction work on a leisure park costing over 140 MD, according to Aïssa Marouani, Regional Tourism Commissioner in Tabarka.

From January 1 to the end of April 2023, the number of local and international tourists staying at hotels in the governorate of Jendouba exceeded 92,000 visitors, 8% of whom were Tunisians. The number of overnight stays exceeded 150,000 over the same period.

