Le Clos unveils flagship, reimagined boutiques at Dubai Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels has announced an initiative to engage communities and organisations across the UAE in its Global Alliance Collaborator (GAC) programme.

The programme is designed to connect participants from 50 US states with 50 partner nations, supporting the development of movable underwater hotels at 33 destinations worldwide.

The initiative builds on Planet Ocean’s US Patent-approved design for eco-luxury underwater hotels, each featuring 26 guest suites located at a depth of approximately 30 feet with panoramic views of surrounding marine ecosystems.

Alongside tourism, the project integrates coral reef restoration through Biorock technology, aiming to enhance biodiversity and support long-term sustainability goals.

“Our vision is to create opportunities for collaboration between nations while protecting fragile marine environments,” said Tony Webb, founder of Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels. “By inviting participation from the Emirates, we see alignment with regional strategies such as Dubai’s D33 Agenda and Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030.”

As part of the UAE engagement effort, local organisations are being encouraged to share information about how individuals and businesses can participate in the GAC programme and related initiatives.

The company has highlighted the potential for employment creation in resort and hotel operations, as well as opportunities for regional media groups to collaborate in spreading awareness.

Planet Ocean emphasises that its programme is structured to foster community involvement, workforce opportunities, and environmental benefits.

A central feature is the commitment to directing resources toward coral reef restoration efforts, supporting both local ecosystems and the broader goals of sustainable development.

