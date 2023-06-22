INVEST IN, an online real estate platform, introduces a unique buying experience for customers based on easy browsing and comparing between the offered projects, which enables clients to see properties as a tangible reality. Moreover, the platform provides clienteles with all information they need about units to make their decision to buy on its website.

INVEST IN for Project Management and Real Estate Investment said that customers have a strong willingness towards using technology to choose a unit that suits their purchasing power. This comes in the light of the multiplicity of projects in the real estate market and the difficulty of choosing between them through traditional methods, accordingly relying on technology has become an essential way to compare and choose among available units.

INVEST IN website allows customers to have a unique buying experience, through easy browsing and presenting projects on the website. Additionally, all details of each project are presented on the INVEST IN database; consequently, the customer can identify all features that help him make a purchasing decision to make the online buying experience as if it were a direct buying experience between purchaser and real estate developer.

In the case that the client chooses a specific unit, the platform connects them with the sales official at the company that owns the project to complete the purchasing process with the possibility of transferring a part of the unit value as one of payment conditions. All of these steps are taken with real estate developers to facilitate the reservation of required units.

Furthermore, the role of the website does not end with the customer choosing a unit, but it continues to assist him until completing the contract with the developer.

The company presents a diversified real estate portfolio on its INVEST IN database including projects in all new cities that the state is currently developing, especially New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, Ain Sokhna, North Coast, West Cairo, and the Red Sea. This is in order to keep pace with the state’s directions to expand the development of new urban communities, and to serve the aspirations of customers to live in these new cities.

The company selects projects on the website carefully to serve a specific segment of customers targeted by the company.

The website is constantly being developed in line with technology developments in this field, and at the same time commensurate with the aspirations of customers to easily browse available projects and choose from them. Besides, the company seeks an increasing number of projects that are being presented through the website to serve a larger number of customers.

The company confirmed that Egypt is currently witnessing a huge urban boom that contributed to providing investment opportunities for all companies in all fields, and this renaissance contributed to strengthening capabilities of real estate companies to develop new property products through which companies can compete globally, not just regionally, as well as support property export.

The INVEST IN website focuses on conveying information that reflects all features distinguishing offered projects so that customers could feel as if the unit is marketing itself and not just looking at a single picture or reading about it. INVEST IN provides 450 diverse projects owned by about 125 real estate development companies comprising residential, commercial, administrative, medical units in addition to serviced apartments.

Over and above, INVEST IN provides customers with detailed information in an easy way about diverse properties in the top five destinations in Egypt, namely New Capital, New Cairo, West Cairo, North Coast, and Red Sea.

INVEST IN for Project Management and Real Estate Investment was established in 2016 based on wide experience in the real estate sector through 15 years of collective experience in the Middle East market with focus on the Egyptian market.

