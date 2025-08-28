Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), affirmed that international cooperation is a cornerstone of efforts to modernise Egypt’s tax system.

Speaking during the launch of a specialised training course in international taxation—organised by the Tax Training Centre in cooperation with the World Bank and supported by the British Embassy—Abdel Aal said such initiatives reflect the Authority’s strategy of strengthening international partnerships and exchanging expertise with global financial institutions, ultimately enhancing the efficiency of Egypt’s tax operations.

She explained that cooperation at this level demonstrates the Authority’s commitment to developing the tax work environment and aligning practices with international standards, particularly in areas such as international agreements and transfer pricing. Abdel Aal noted that Egypt has become an active partner with advanced economies in specific aspects of taxation.

Highlighting the importance of staying abreast of global developments in international taxation, she stressed that drawing on the experience of leading countries is an urgent need to ensure the effectiveness of Egypt’s system. She underlined that investing in human capital remains the foundation of success, pointing to the Authority’s focus on building staff capacity through specialised training programmes and practical workshops delivered by the Tax Training Centre.

From the World Bank side, Ashima Nab, Governance Specialist, emphasised the value of the course in strengthening institutional capacity and promoting knowledge transfer between international experts and Egyptian specialists. She praised the ongoing collaboration with ETA, describing it as instrumental in improving the tax work environment.

World Bank expert Benjamin Stewart explained that the training programme addresses international practices for profit attribution to permanent establishments, drawing on case studies and taxation mechanisms—including those relevant to companies operating in countries for limited periods. He added that the workshop also examines the implications of global economic shifts, such as the rise of remote work and digital transformation. Using the COVID-19 pandemic as an example, he stressed the importance of adapting taxation approaches to evolving work patterns.

In the same context, Afaf Ibrahim, Assistant Head of ETA for International Agreements, noted that the training covers two main topics: profit attribution to permanent establishments and the Mutual Agreement Procedures (MAP) used to resolve international disputes arising from treaty applications and to prevent double taxation. She said the course adopts an in-depth, practical approach aimed at reducing disputes between foreign taxpayers and the Authority.

Ibrahim also praised the support provided by the World Bank and the British Embassy, emphasising the importance of continuing such cooperation to expand into additional areas in the future.

According to Abdel Aal, initiatives of this kind strengthen the Authority’s ability to keep pace with global transformations in economic activity while ensuring the best outcomes for Egypt’s national economy. She concluded that such efforts consolidate Egypt’s position as an active and credible partner in the international tax community.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

