InDrive, a leading platform for urban services and mobility, has launched the third edition of its Aurora Tech Award, which aims to celebrate and support female-led startups in the field of information technology. The award offers cash prizes, mentoring, and recognition to women who are making a difference in the male-dominated tech industry.

The award is open for applications from 5 September to 1 December 2023. The finalists will be announced on 31 January 2024, and the winners will be revealed on 8 March 2024. The award has three categories: the first prize is $30,000, the second prize is $20,000, and the third prize is $10,000. The award is open to contestants from any country where InDrive operates.

The jury for this year’s edition includes prominent female tech entrepreneurs from different backgrounds and regions, such as Mai Medhat, an Egyptian founder of Eventtus, a platform for event management and networking.

Ekaterina Smirnova, the executive director of the Aurora Tech Award, said that the award was a catalyst for change in the tech world, where gender disparity is still a challenge. She said that the award aimed to empower women, break down barriers, and inspire young minds.

“We are passionate about highlighting talents who are creating an impact that changes society and serves as role models. We look forward to a future where gender no longer limits potential. This award is not just our recognition of the importance of gender equality, but also a step towards a more inclusive and innovative tomorrow,” she said.

