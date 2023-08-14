The Egyptian Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has provided 152 investment opportunities in several sectors to fill in an import gap estimated at up to $30 billion, as per a statement on August 13th.

These opportunities include offering products and requirements needed for the engineering and chemical industries as well as the sectors of building, food, and pharmaceutical materials.

This came as a result of conducting an analytical study on the state’s imports.

IDA’s Chairman Mohamed Abdel Karim has invited local and foreign investors to consider the new investment opportunities, which are ready to be executed, announced on the authority’s website in Arabic and English.

He pointed out that the opportunities were subject to a value-added increase on the locally finished products or production inputs, adding that priority will be given to products with the highest export potential.

