The presidential initiative of Decent Life (Haya Karima) targets the development of more than 4,500 villages across Egypt at a total cost of over EGP 700 billion, members of the Egyptian Cabinet revealed in a meeting with a delegation of the United States Congress on October 10th.

Decent Life also offers jobs in local communities to ensure sustainable development as well as provide a permanent source of income for villages’ residents, the officials added.

Under the initiative, investments are injected into human capital through education projects including the construction of new schools and the development of existing schools, they noted.

The initiative covers infrastructure projects to enhance the quality of life for nearly 60 million citizens in rural areas, Spokesperson of the Cabinet Nader Saad highlighted.

For his part, Head of Cabinet's Information and Decision and Support Center (ISDC) Osama El Gohary said that Decent Life mainly contributes to fulfilling the objectives of the economic development strategy adopted by the Egyptian government.

This comes in line with the government’s efforts to attract investments from the private sector, which is a priority for Egypt in the meantime.

During the meeting, the US Congress delegation praised the role played by the Decent Life initiative in developing the Egyptian countryside, particularly in the sectors of education, healthcare, family development, and vocational training.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).