Cairo – General Motors (GM) Egypt unveiled that the number of locally produced vehicles has reached one million at the 6th of October Plant in the Arab republic through the organisation’s 40-year legacy, according to a press release.

Chair and Managing Director of General Motors Egypt and North Africa, Sharon Nishi, said: “As an automotive pioneer, General Motors Egypt has substantially contributed to Egypt’s economy over the last 40 years.”

Nishi stated that GM Egypt has invested more than $530 million since its inception in 1983 to continuously expand and upgrade products and manufacturing capability.

The Managing Director added: “In addition, in the last ten years, we have invested over $50 million for the integration of robotics and automation, making us the most advanced automotive plant in Egypt.”

GM Egypt worked on cementing public and private partnerships as it increases production volume in a bid to become a regional export hub for General Motors in the region.

Furthermore, the company also helped in job creation across the automotive industry in addition to upgrading the feeding industry of automotive suppliers in Egypt.

Known among Egyptians as ‘The Dababbah’, Chevrolet T-Series pickup truck is GM Egypt’s millionth locally produced vehicle, which more than 60% is locally produced by many suppliers in Egypt from GM’s 78 feeding industry network.

Nishi further noted: “Our successful collaboration with the Egyptian Government under the Automotive Industry Development Program (AIDP) has resulted in us locally producing the all-new 2025 Chevrolet Optra passenger car with a high level of locally produced components.”

She added: “This mainstream sedan is the first vehicle to be registered by any manufacturer under the AIDP. The all-new Chevrolet Optra will be available at Chevrolet showrooms by early 2025.”

Meanwhile, President and Managing Director at GM Africa and Middle East, Jack Uppal, said: “Africa and the Middle East is one of our important international markets and plays a role in GM’s global growth strategy.”

Uppal added: “Our aspiration for GM Egypt is to become a regional export hub to Africa and the Middle East region.”

