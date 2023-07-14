The German natural gas firm Verbundnetz Gas Agbo is reviewing investment opportunities in the Egyptian petroleum sector, according to a statement by Ministry of Petroleum on July 12th.

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla held talks with a delegation from the German firm to discuss joint cooperation.

The meeting also tackled the possibility of benefiting from the expertise of the German firm in the fields of renewable energy in Egypt, especially the production, storage, and transportation of hydrogen.

El-Molla expressed his country’s keenness to expanding in low-carbon power generation sources projects.

