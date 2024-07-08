The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved the launch of Azimut Egypt’s shariah-compliant fund, Al Mal News reported.

The fund will invest in stocks listed on the Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) recently-launched EGX33 Shariah index.

On July 8th, Azimut Egypt reportedly obtained a license from the FRA to launch its digital platform for investment funds and portfolios.

Dubbed AZ Invest, the platform offers users online access to all Azimut funds, including cash, fixed income, equity, multi-currency, and gold funds.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).