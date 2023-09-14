Benghazi: The first two planes of the Qatari air bridge arrived at Benina International Airport in Benghazi to help victims affected by floods and torrents in the eastern part of Libya.

The two planes are carrying 67 tonnes of relief aid as an emergency response to the humanitarian situation in areas affected by floods and torrents.

The aids include medical and food supplies provided by the Permanent Committee for Search and Rescue, Humanitarian Aid in the affected areas in sisterly and friendly countries, as well as support from the Qatar Red Crescent, in addition to a field hospital provided by the Qatar Development Fund (QFFD).

The State of Qatar affirms its full solidarity with the State of Libya, and its full readiness to provide the necessary assistance to the affected areas.

