Tunisia - Following the aftermath of the Mediterranean storm "Daniel," which violently struck the cities of Eastern Libya and led to heavy human losses and material damage, Tunisia deployed a specialised civil protection unit to provide assistance to the affected Libyan population.

In a statement released on Monday, the Interior Ministry said that Tunisian civil protection teams have made sustained efforts on the ground to provide humanitarian relief to the local populations hit by the tragedy of September 10, 2023.

Taking stock of their interventions, the Ministry highlighted that the Tunisian civil protection teams have made concerted "timely and planned" efforts, targeting various sectors and areas seriously impacted by the disaster .

The Tunisian crews conducted numerous search, rescue and water pumping operations from September 13 to 17, the same source said.

On-ground actions resulted in the recovery of 52 bodies, the execution of 343 rescue operations at the mobile hospital set up in cooperation with the Tunisian Red Crescent as well as 43 water pumping operations in residential areas and businesses inundated by floods.

The statement recalls that Tunisian teams were dispatched to Libya at the request of President Kais Saied who ordered the deployment of significant human resources and equipment to provide assistance to the Libyan people and alleviate their suffering caused by Storm Daniel.

The Tunisian interventions were carried out in close cooperation with local Libyan and international organisations involved in rescue operations.

