Tunisia - The Tunisian-Turkish Sectoral Commission held its 7th session on boosting bilateral cooperation in Istanbul, Turkey from December 11 to 14 in the area of youth and sports.

An executive bilateral cooperation programme for 2024 was signed. It consists of scheduling joint courses between Tunisia and Turkey, receiving Turkish trainers to supervise courses for Tunisian trainers, share experiences and expertise in the field of combating illegal betting, exchange youth delegations as well as promoting youth entrepreneurship and private initiative.

The agreement also provides for the establishment of cooperative relations between the National Youth Observatory and its Turkish counterpart as well as the organization of weeks of fraternity for young people in Tunisia and Turkey.

