Arab Finance: The European Union (EU) approved new legislation No. 1289/2025 aimed at facilitating import procedures for Egyptian potatoes, the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation announced.

Mohamed El-Mensy, head of Egypt’s Central Administration of Plant Quarantine (CAPQ), said this decision is expected to reduce costs and streamline global access to the Egyptian agricultural exports.

El-Mensy added that the new regulation increases the permitted shipment weight and lowers the number of samples required for inspection.

This will highly simplify the export procedures of Egyptian potatoes from zones free of brown rot to the EU, which will reduce the costs associated with analyzing samples upon arrival.

It is worth noting that Egypt's potato exports exceeded 1.307 million tons for the first time, with the CAPQ exerting efforts to open new markets and ensure the continued flow of exports to countries globally.