Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has highlighted the urgent need to address the power outage crisis promptly upon directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as per a cabinet statement on June 25th.

He noted that the government is currently coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies to make decisions regarding shortening the duration of daily power outages.

This is along with setting various mechanisms to end the crisis as soon as possible.

This came during a meeting between Madbouly and the concerned ministers to address the issue of power outages and discuss radical solutions for the crisis.

On June 24th, the Ministries of Electricity and Petroleum decided to extend the duration of daily power cuts under the electricity load reduction scheme for an extra hour until the end of this week.

