Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to foster bilateral ties in several fields, as per a presidency statement.

During the meeting, both sides discussed political coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also tackled promoting economic and trade relations by leveraging current potentials of both countries, especially in construction, transportation, communications and information technology, food industries, pharmaceutical, and oil and gas sectors

On a related note, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy have sealed a protocol of intent for cooperation.

