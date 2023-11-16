El Obour Company for Real Estate Investment (OBRI) has posted a 68.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first nine months of 2023, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

The company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 6.805 million from January to September, compared to EGP 4.048 million in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, total operating revenues went up to EGP 114.559 million from EGP 62.95 million.

Established in 1994, El Obour operates within the real estate sector, focusing on diversified real estate activities.

