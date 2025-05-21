Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib reviewed the ongoing economic reforms and available investment opportunities in Egypt during his extensive meeting with the heads of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, according to a statement

Khaled Mohamad Hanafy, Secretary General at the Union of Arab Chambers (UAC), led the session.

As part of his visit to Germany, El-Khatib addressed the importance of chambers as a strategic partner in the economic development system, lauding their role in supporting business circles and creating a stimulating business environment.

Egypt is currently taking effective measures, including providing the necessary facilities to investors, to encourage and stimulate investment in all sectors, El-Khatib noted.

This is in addition to implementing fiscal, monetary, and trade policy reforms to reduce customs clearance times and lower logistical costs.

The minister elaborated that these measures would contribute to boosting the efficiency of foreign trade and enhancing the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy.

Finally, the minister reviewed Egypt's investment assets and potential, which include modern infrastructure, new cities, a large consumer market, a qualified workforce, and competitive wages.

He also reflected on the country’s distinguished geographical location and its links to free and preferential trade agreements with more than 70 countries, making it a major hub for investment and trade in the Middle East and Africa.

