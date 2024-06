The European Investment Bank will lend Tunisia 450 million euros ($480 million) to finance infrastructure projects, TAP state news agency said on Tuesday. It added that the targeted projects are aimed at boosting resilience and private sector growth, providing sustainable energy solutions and improving accessibility in remote areas, thereby fostering more inclusive growth.

