The unemployment rate in Egypt has recorded 7.4% of the total labor force in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, inching up by 0.2% from Q2 2022, according to a press release issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on November 15th.

Total labor force edged up 0.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 30.264 million in Q3 2022 from 29.985 million in Q2 2022, the agency added.

Labor force in urban communities reached 13.400 million, while it stood at 16.864 million in rural areas.

In terms of gender, data highlighted that 25.321 million of the Egyptian labor force in Q3 2022 were males, while only 4.943 million were females.

The number of the unemployed recorded 2.25 million in the three-month period ended September 30th, accounting for 7.4% of the labor force.

During the July-September period of 2022, unemployment among males recorded 5.2% of total male labor force participation, while unemployed females made up 19.1 % of total female labor force participation.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).