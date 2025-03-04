Egypt’s trade deficit increased by 13% year on year (YoY) in December 2024, registering $4.15 billion, versus $3.67 billion, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data showed.

The value of Egyptian imports rose by 11.3% to $8.11 billion last December, driven by a growth in imports of some goods, including natural gas, which recorded a 105.2% hike.

Meanwhile, the exports climbed by 9.6%, hitting $3.96 billion. The growth was supported by an increase in exports of petroleum products, which jumped by 128.5%.

