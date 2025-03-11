Arab Finance: Egypt’s tax revenues increased by 38% during the first half (H1) of fiscal (FY) 2024/25, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced in a discussion session organized by the Egyptian Direct Investment and Venture Capital Association (EPEA).

Kouchouk noted that many challenges will come to an end with the state’s approach toward expanding the tax base and setting the foundations of partnership with financiers.

He added that the government targets allocations for programs and initiatives to stimulate economic sectors during the coming year, equivalent to three times compared to this year.

The minister highlighted joint efforts to leverage the state's assets and ensure achieving the best possible returns to bolster the Egyptian economy.

