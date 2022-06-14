Egypt - Reda Abdel Kader — Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority — called on companies that are obligated to join the electronic invoice system in its seventh stage to quickly conclude their registration procedures and obtain an electronic stamp before 15 June.

In a statement issued today, Abdel Kader stressed the keenness of the Ministry of Finance to facilitate procedures for financiers that are obligated to join the electronic invoice system, which is being implemented in stages.

He also clarified that registration on the electronic invoice system using the self-registration feature requires an electronic seal, pointing out that companies can obtain an electronic seal through Egypt Trust, Misr Clearing (MCDR), and Fixed Misr.

Abdel kader also noted that in case a financier fails to register, they can resort to one of the electronic billing support centres at the Senior Taxpayers Centre in the 10th District of Nasr City, the inventory and declarations sector in Aga Khan, the joint stock companies’ mission, the investment mission, or the administrative headquarters of the Electronic Transactions Department in Salah Salem.

It is worth noting that Resolution No. 208 of 2022 was issued to obligate all companies registered in Cairo, Giza, and Qaliubiya that are on the list of financiers available on the Egyptian Tax Authority website to issue electronic tax invoices for the goods they sell or the services they provide as of June 15, 2022.

