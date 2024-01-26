PHOTO
Egypt's Suez canal authority head Osama Rabie told Asharq TV on Thursday the canal's revenue fell by 44% in January 2024 compared to the same month last year.
(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray; editing by David Evans)
Egypt's Suez canal authority head Osama Rabie said
PHOTO
Egypt's Suez canal authority head Osama Rabie told Asharq TV on Thursday the canal's revenue fell by 44% in January 2024 compared to the same month last year.
(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray; editing by David Evans)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024