Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi welcomed a US congressional delegation on Wednesday. The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence Subcommittee, Republican Congressman August Pfluger, and included members from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

The discussions focused on the regional situation, particularly in the Gaza Strip. President Al-Sisi outlined Egypt’s efforts to facilitate an immediate ceasefire and to expedite the delivery of relief aid, aiming to alleviate the significant human suffering of over two million Palestinians.

President Al-Sisi highlighted the need for the international community to take responsibility by advocating for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and by preventing further military escalation in the Palestinian city of Rafah. He reiterated Egypt’s stance against any actions that would displace Palestinians from their lands.

Both parties recognized the serious implications of an expanded conflict in the region, acknowledging its threat to both regional and international peace and security. They concurred that a two-state solution is essential to restoring and reinforcing stability in the region.

The meeting also served to reaffirm the strong strategic partnership between Egypt and the US. The role of Congress in enhancing and advancing these relations was emphasized, especially considering the numerous challenges faced at regional and international levels.

The spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency reported that the US Congressional Delegation recognized Egypt’s pivotal role in reinforcing regional security and stability. The delegation also appreciated the collaborative efforts between Egypt and the US across various sectors, which have had a positive impact on the two nations and the broader region.

The dialogue included discussions on security cooperation and the joint fight against terrorism and extremism. Both sides agreed on the importance of intensifying their collaborative efforts in these areas. President Al-Sisi stressed Egypt’s perspective on the vital role of peace and development in eradicating the roots of terrorism and extremism.

The meeting was attended by Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, and the Director of the General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel.

