Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewed the draft budget for fiscal year (FY) 2025/26 at a meeting held Tuesday in the New Administrative Capital.

The budget prioritises increased spending on education, healthcare, and social protection programmes, while maintaining a focus on fiscal discipline and debt reduction.

The meeting brought together key officials, including Minister of Planning and Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat and Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, alongside other representatives from both ministries.

Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El-Homosani stated that the meeting centred on the preliminary draft of the state’s general budget for FY 2025/26. The draft budget continues the government’s strategic vision for human development, with planned increases in allocations for education and healthcare.

Furthermore, the FY 2025/26 budget includes increased funding for the “Takaful” and “Karama” social protection programmes, and allocates funds for the second phase of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s “Decent Life” initiative.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to fiscal discipline, aiming to increase the primary surplus and sustain the downward trajectory of public debt, according to El-Homosani. The draft budget reflects these ongoing policy priorities.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

