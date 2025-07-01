Arab Finance: The non-oil manufacturing sector maintained its solid growth for the fourth consecutive quarter, hitting 16% during the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, as per a statement by the Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation.

This marks a surge when compared to the 4% drop recorded in the same period of FY 2023/2024.

The sector was the largest contributor to the country's quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) growth, adding 1.9 percentage points to the overall rate.

The strong performance supports the government’s efforts to expand investment in the industrial sector and provide targeted incentives to boost industrial activity.

The non-oil manufacturing growth was also backed by a remarkable improvement in industrial export performance, as exports of finished goods recorded an annual increase of 12.7% in Q3 FY2024/2025.

Likewise, the ready-made garments sector registered a year-on-year (YoY) growth exceeding 23.7% during the same period, reflecting the sector’s resilience and its ability to meet global demand.

On the expenditure side, the net exports contributed approximately 2.7 percentage points to Egypt's overall GDP growth, driven by strong expansion in both goods and services exports

Total exports hiked by 54.4%, while the imports increased by 18.7%.