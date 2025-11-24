Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan El-Khatib, reviewed the latest foreign trade indicators for October 2025, highlighting continued growth in exports and a significant decline in the trade deficit, according to a report from the General Organization for Export and Import Control.

The report showed that total exports in October 2025 reached $3.84bn, up slightly from $3.79bn in the same month of 2024, marking a 1% increase. Meanwhile, imports fell to $7.01bn, down from $7.28bn, a 4% decline.

For the January–October 2025 period, non-oil exports rose 19% to $40.61bn, compared with $34.15bn a year earlier. The trade deficit narrowed by 16% to $26.32bn, down from $31.37bn in the same period of 2024.

The ministry said these results reflect Egypt’s adoption of a more open and flexible trade policy, aimed at boosting competitiveness, expanding high value-added exports, and reducing the trade deficit by strengthening the integration between investment and trade.

The strategy also focuses on protecting local industry through trade remedies aligned with international agreements, while expanding access to new global markets and maximising the benefits of free trade agreements.

According to the report, the United Arab Emirates remained the top destination for Egyptian non-oil exports, with shipments rising to $6.33bn, driven by a 142% year-on-year increase. Turkey followed with $2.65bn, Saudi Arabia with $2.52bn, Italy with $2.36bn, and the United States with $2.26bn. Overall, exports to these five key markets surged 37% to $16.13bn, compared with $11.76bn in the same period of 2024.

The building materials sector led Egypt’s non-oil exports during the January–October period, generating $12.8bn in revenue, up 43%. Chemicals and fertilizers contributed $7.72bn, while food industries accounted for $5.77bn.

Engineering and electronic products reached $5.32bn, and agricultural exports totaled $3.89bn. Ready-made garments amounted to $2.81bn, while textiles registered $966m. Medical industries achieved $793m, printing and packaging exports totaled $705m, and home textiles reached $518m. Furniture exports amounted to $326m, and leather products, including footwear, recorded $84m.

The report underscores Egypt’s growing focus on high-value, export-oriented industries and the country’s continued efforts to diversify markets and strengthen competitiveness in global trade.

