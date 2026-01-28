Egypt’s non-oil exports rose by 17% to $48.567bn in 2025, up from $41.507bn in 2024, while the trade deficit narrowed by 9% to $34.447bn, according to the latest foreign trade indicators reviewed by Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib.

The divs were presented in a report by Essam El-Naggar, Chairperson of the General Organisation for Export and Import Control (GOEIC). The report showed that imports increased by 5% to $83.014bn in 2025, compared to $79.376bn a year earlier.

As a result, the trade deficit declined to $34.447bn in 2025, down from $37.869bn in 2024, reflecting improved export performance despite rising imports.

The ministry aims to place Egypt among the world’s top 50 countries in global trade indicators, boost annual exports to $145bn, reduce the trade deficit, streamline trade procedures, maximise the benefits of trade agreements with partner countries, and protect local industry through trade remedy instruments in line with international rules.

The United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and the United States were the largest destination markets for Egypt’s non-oil exports in 2025.

Building materials led Egypt’s non-oil exports, valued at $14.880bn, followed by chemicals and fertilisers at $9.419bn, and food industries at $6.803bn.

Gold exports recorded a sharp increase, reaching $7.6bn in 2025 compared to $3.2bn in 2024—an annual rise of $4.4bn.

Other key export sectors included engineering and electronic goods ($6.468bn), agricultural crops ($4.692bn), ready-made garments ($3.394bn), spinning and textiles ($1.167bn), medical industries ($996m), printing and packaging ($935m), furnishings ($638m), furniture ($427m), and leather, footwear and leather products ($107m).

