Egypt’s Permanent Committee for Regulating the Nile Revenue held its periodic meeting on Sunday to follow up on efforts to achieve optimal management of water resources, and procedures for dealing with the upcoming period of maximum needs in conjunction with the start of the incoming water year with the highest degree of efficiency.

The meeting was presided over by Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aty in the presence of the executive leaders of the ministry and the National Water Research Centre.

During the meeting, Abdel Aty reviewed the current water situation in various governorates and followed up on the progress of work in terms of irrigation, drainage, and mechanics, issuing directives to raise the degree of readiness of all of the ministry’s agencies to ensure that all beneficiaries’ water needs are provided for.

The meeting also addressed the executive status of the purification works of canals and drains to ensure the waterway network’s ability to provide water during the coming period of maximum needs.

Furthermore, it covered the readiness of lifting stations and emergency mobile units in various governorates to maintain safe water levels in canals and drains, face any congestion in waterways, and to meet the needs of the upcoming agricultural season.

Moreover, Abdel Aty stated that his ministry is exerting continuous efforts within the framework of a comprehensive vision aiming to provide the necessary allocations for all water-using sectors both quantitatively and qualitatively.

Additionally, the committee is in a permanent session to take the necessary measures to deal with the river’s revenue and follow up on the water situation in a way that enables the ministry’s agencies to dynamically manage the water system.

