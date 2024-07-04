Egypt’s new cabinet, led by incumbent Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, was sworn in before President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.

The reshuffled government, comprised of 30 ministers, reflects a focus on addressing economic challenges. Several ministries have been merged or replaced, particularly within the economic sphere. President Al-Sisi previously emphasized job creation and mitigating the impact of rising prices as key priorities for the new cabinet.

In a pivotal meeting following the swearing-in of Egypt’s new government, President Al-Sisi outlined a clear vision for the nation’s future, emphasizing comprehensive development, economic revitalization, and unwavering commitment to national security.

Al-Sisi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Madbouly, and his cabinet, expressing his utmost confidence in their ability to steer the country towards a brighter future.

He also extended his sincere appreciation to the outgoing government and governors for their dedicated service and contributions to Egypt’s progress.

At the heart of President Al-Sisi’s directives lay a strong emphasis on holistic government reform. He underscored the need to revamp policies and enhance performance to align with the evolving aspirations and challenges of the nation.

Capitalizing on past experiences, he stressed the importance of institutionalizing sound governance practices and fostering seamless collaboration among ministries and state agencies.

President Al-Sisi placed particular emphasis on economic revitalization, highlighting the need to prioritize citizen well-being and achieve a tangible leap in essential services, particularly in healthcare and education. He reiterated the strategic significance of building and nurturing a robust Egyptian industrial sector, urging the government to attract and encourage domestic and foreign investments while empowering the private sector.

These measures, he affirmed, would pave the way for a comprehensive economic and financial turnaround, fulfilling the aspirations of the Egyptian people for sustainable development and progress.

Recognizing the dynamic regional and international landscape, President Al-Sisi underscored the paramount importance of safeguarding Egypt’s national security.

He instructed the government to maintain and strengthen security measures, build state capacities across all sectors, and preserve the hard-won gains in counterterrorism efforts. Additionally, he stressed the need to continue fostering a culture of citizenship, tolerance, and non-discrimination among all Egyptians.

In response, Prime Minister Madbouly and the assembled dignitaries expressed their deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve their nation during this critical juncture. They pledged their unwavering commitment to work tirelessly, with selflessness and dedication, to achieve the President’s directives and secure the best interests of Egypt and its citizens.

Cabinet formation:

– Mostafa Madbouly: Prime Minister.

– Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers:

– Khaled Abdel Ghaffar: Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population.

– Kamel Al-Wazir: Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport.

– Abdel Megeed Sakr: Minister of Defence and Military Production.

– Rania Al-Mashat: Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation.

– Mahmoud Tawfik: Minister of Interior.

– Yasmine Fouad: Minister of Environment.

– Amr Talaat: Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

– Ashraf Sobhiy Minister of Youth and Sports.

– Ayman Ashour: Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

– Mohamed Salah: Minister of State for Military Production.

– Hani Sewilam: Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation

– Mahmoud Esmat: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

– Manal Awad: Minister of Local Development.

– Ahmed Kouchouk: Minister of Finance.

– Sherif Fathy: Minister of Tourism and Antiquities.

– Maya Morsy: Minister of Social Solidarity.

– Sherif Farouk: Minister of Supply and Internal Trade.

– Badr Abdel Aty: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration.

– Adnan Fangary: Minister of Justice.

– Mahmoud Fawzi: Minister of Parliamentary, Legal Affairs, and Political Communication.

– Usama El-Azhary: Minister of Awqaf.

– Sameh Zaki: Minister of Civil Aviation.

– Sherif Sherbini: Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities.

– Alaa Farouk: Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation.

– Mohamed Shimi: Minister of Public Business Sector.

– Hassan El-Khatib: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

– Mohamed Gaber: Minister of Labour.

– Ahmed Hanno: Minister of Culture.

– Mohamed Abdel Latif: Minister of Education and Technical Education.

– Karim Badawi: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Also on Wednesday Al-Sisi presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Egypt’s new governors and their deputies.

The newly appointed governors represent a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences and are expected to bring fresh perspectives and leadership to their respective provinces.

The governors are Mohamed El Zamlout, Governor of Wadi El Gedid;

Ahmed El Ansary, Governor of Fayoum; Khaled Shoaib, Governor of Matrouh; Amr Hanfy, Governor of the Red Sea; Ibrahim Shahawy, Governor of Menoufia; Mohamed Ghanem, Governor of Beni Suef; Ahmed Khaled Saeed, Governor of Alexandria; Khaled Megawer – Governor of North Sinai; Ibrahim Khalil, Governor of Cairo; Ashraf El Gendy, Governor of Gharbia; Tarek Abdel Moghni, Governor of Dakahlia; Abdel Fattah Sarag, Governor of Sohag; Abdel Moteleb Omara, Governor of Luxor; Hesham Sherif, Governor of Asyut; Akram Galal, Governor of Ismailia, and Alaa Ibrahim, Governor of Kafr El-Sheikh.

They also included Khaled Bakry, Governor of South Sinai; Ismail Kamal, Governor of Aswan; Hazem El-Ashmouni, Governor of Sharqia; Khaled Abdel Aal, Governor of Qena; Moheb Habashi, Governor of Port Said; Tarek El-Shazly, Governor of Suez; Adel El-Naggar, Governor of Giza; Emad Kedwani, Governor of Minya; Ayman Attia, Governor of Qalyubia; Ayman Rashad, Governor of Damietta, and Jacqueline Azer, Governor of Beheira.

