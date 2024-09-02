Arab Finance: Egypt’s net foreign assets (NFAs) hit a surplus of EGP 644.764 billion in July, versus a deficit of EGP 812.408 billion in the same month last year, as per data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The data also showed that foreign assets with the CBE amounted to EGP 2.187 trillion at the end of July, while foreign assets with banks stood at EGP 1.500 trillion.

Meanwhile, foreign liabilities with the CBE and banks totaled EGP 3.042 trillion.

In June, NFAs hit a surplus of EGP 626.637 billion, versus a deficit of EGP 834.605 billion in the same month in 2023.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).