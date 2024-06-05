Egypt’s index of manufacturing and extractive industries, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, recorded 107.61 in March 2024, up by 5.28% month on month (MoM) from 102.21 in February, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed.

The index of ready-made garments surged 48.48% MoM in March to 184.17 from 124.04, while the index of leather products increased by 23.93% MoM to 39.78 from 32.1 in February.

On the other hand, the index of electronics saw a 16.63% monthly decline in March to 87.02 from 104.38, while the index of vehicles with engines went down 5.75% MoM to 157.63 from 167.24 last February.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).