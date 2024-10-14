Egypt’s index of manufacturing and extractive industries, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, recorded 112.55 in July 2024, up by 2.74% month on month (MoM) from 109.55 in June, according to a press release by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The index of the textile industry surged 30.94% MoM in July to 195.71 from 149.46, while the index of rubber and plastic products increased by 26.87% MoM to 80.94 from 63.8 in June.

On the other hand, the index of tobacco products saw a 14.56% monthly decline in July to 108.26 from 126.7, while the index of wood and cork products, excluding furniture, went down 14.6% MoM to 35.17 from 41.18 last June.

