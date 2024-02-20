Overall volume of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in Egypt fell by 53% year on year (YoY) in 2023, as revealed by a recent report from Baker McKenzie.

Only 139 M&A deals were executed in 2023, with their total value dropping by 62% YoY to $3.48 billion.

This decline was reflected globally and in the Middle East, the report showed.

In the second half (H2) of 2023, M&A deals in Egypt went up by 32% YoY to 79 deals, with their total value shotting up by a whopping 383% YoY to $2.8 billion.

December 2023 alone witnessed the closing of 20 deals worth $1.6 billion, making it the strongest month of the year.

As for cross-border deals between Egypt and other countries, their volume dropped to only 87 in 2023 from 189 in 2022, while their total value plunged by 80% YoY to $1.6 billion.

