Egypt’s imports of long-staple cotton declined by 15% to 97,000 tons during the 2023/2024 harvest season ended last September, Asharq Business reported, citing an official document.

The North African country’s cotton imports from Sudan went down 63% to 19,000 tons, given the current tensions in the country.

However, Egypt’s imports from Greece rose 16%, hitting 50,000 tons in 2024, while imports from Benin fell by 55% to 4,500 tons.

