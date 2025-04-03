Arab Finance: The United Bank’s ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved the distribution of EGP 825 million as cash dividends, equivalent to EGP 0.75 per share, for 2024 to eligible shareholders, according to a bourse disclosure.

During the 12-month period that ended December 31st, 2024, the bank’s consolidated net profits after tax increased by 63% to EGP 2.833 billion from EGP 1.742 billion in 2023.

