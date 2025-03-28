Arab Finance: Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) Amr Talaat and Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk attended the second edition of the Freelancers forum, according to a statement.

The annual forum opens channels of communication with young freelancers to outline ways to develop and grow the freelance sector, boosting efforts to support young people in the field.

In his speech, Talaat emphasized Egypt's objectives to drive digital transformation and create a society based on communications and information technology in various fields.

He indicated that investments are being pumped into developing the internet network and enhancing its efficiency and speed, which contributed to increasing the average fixed internet speed from 5.3 Mbps in Daecember 2017 to 84.5 Mbps in February 2025.

The minister also addressed the initiative launched in cooperation with the Nasser Social Bank to facilitate access to computers through financing on easy terms.

He noted that between 390,000 and 595,000 Egyptian accounts are on freelance platforms, up from 50,000 in 2020.

On his part, Kouchouk announced a package of tax incentives and facilities that include several exemptions, simplified declarations, and an integrated system for entrepreneurial projects of up to EGP 20 million annually.

The minister unveiled plans for additional incentives for the first 50,000 to 100,000 taxpayers who apply for the first time under the simplified tax system.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).