Egypt’s leather exports increased 25% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to $114 million in 2023, Chairman of the General Organization for Export and Import Control Essam Al-Naggar told Al Arabiya Business.

Al-Naggar expects the country’s exports of leather products to increase in 2024 by over 25%.

On the other hand, Egypt’s imports of leather shoe accessories dropped in 2023 to $132 million, compared to $150 million, Al-Naggar pointed out.

The decrease in the imports of some leather industry imports came on the back of the inauguration of only one shoe accessories manufacturing factory lately, he added.

