Egypt’s imports of Russian wheat rose by 39% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to 7.5 million tons, compared to 5.4 million tons in 2022, Asharq Business reported, citing a government document.

The increase in Russian wheat imports to Egypt came as its average price decreased last year by 27% to $260 per ton, as compared to $360 per ton in 2022, a government official told Asharq Business.

Meanwhile, Ukraine came in second place after Russia in terms of wheat exports to Egypt with 1.2 million tons, followed by Romania with around 1 million tons, the document read.

in 2023, the North African country’s total wheat imports went up by 12.5% YoY to 10.8 million tons from 9.6 million tons in 2022, the document added.

