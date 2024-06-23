Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Egypt dropped by 13.6% year on year (YoY) to $9.841 billion in 2023 from $11.4 billion in 2022, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) World Investment Report 2024.

This figure is expected to grow significantly this year, driven by the Ras El-Hekma deal and the Egyptian government's assets sale program.

