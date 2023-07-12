Egypt's exports of gold, jewelry, and precious stones decreased by 45% to $425 million during the first five months of 2023, compared to $766 million in the same period of 2022, according to data from the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

Egypt exported gold, jewelry and precious stones to 37 countries during that period.

In the five-month period, Canada imported $309 million worth of gold, jewelry, and precious stones from Egypt, while the UAE’s imports were valued at $110 million.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s exports of gold, jewelry, and precious stones to the US skyrocketed to $1.604 billion.

