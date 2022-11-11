El Obour Company for Real Estate Investment (OBRI) registered a 387.04% year-on-year (YoY) hike in net profit during the first nine months of 2022, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 10th.

The company’s net profit after tax rose to EGP 4.048 million in January-September from EGP 831,143 in the same period a year earlier.

Total operating revenue increased to EGP 62.95 million in the nine months ended September 30th from EGP 46.64 million in the prior-year period.

Established in 1994, El Obour operates within the real estate sector, focusing on diversified real estate activities.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).