Arab Finance: Egyptian chemical exports increased by 13% year-on-year (YoY) to $4.6 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025 from $4.08 billion, the Chemicals and Fertilizers Export Council, headed by Khaled Abu Al-Makarem, announced.

This places the chemical industry second on the list of Egyptian non-petroleum exports.

Meanwhile, plastics exports grew by 10% to $1.09 billion in H1 2025, followed by the petrochemical exports, which increased by 62% to $818 million.

The council highlighted a 15% surge in exports of organic, inorganic, and miscellaneous chemicals, to stand at $698 million.

Exports of detergent rose by 9% to $182 million, and inks and paints grew by 8%, totaling $159 million. Glass exports jumped by 16% to $126 million.

Moreover, Abu Al-Makarem indicated that the sector's exports for the top 10 markets increased to $2.719 billion in H1 2025 from $2.13 billion in H1 2024.