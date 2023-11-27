Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bonds (T-bonds) through one issue on Monday, 27 November 2023, according to official data.

Holding a three-year maturity period until 7 November 2026, the fixed coupon stood at EGP 2.50 billion.

The CBE also issued floating-rate T-bonds at a value of EGP 750 million through one offering, which will mature in three years on 3 October 2026.

Last week, on 20 November, the CBE auctioned T-bonds at a combined value of EGP 3.25 billion through two tranches.

