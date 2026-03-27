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CAIRO - Egypt's cabinet approved the 2026/27 budget with 5.1 trillion Egyptian pounds ($96.7 billion) of expenditure, it said on Thursday in a statement.
The cabinet said Egypt expected public revenue of 4 trillion Egyptian pounds in 2026/27, up by 27.6% from the current budget.
Taxes make up more than 79% of revenue, according to the latest finance ministry figures, while half of the expenditure is geared towards interest payments alone.
The House of Representatives still has to review the budget before it receives final approval.
According to Thursday's statement, the government intends to achieve a primary surplus of 5% and an overall deficit of 4.9% by June 2027.
It also seeks to bring down public debt to 78% of GDP by the end of the fiscal year, down from 83.8% in June 2025.
Egypt's fiscal year begins on July 1.
($1 = 52.7500 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Enas Alashray, Ahmed Tolba, and Mohamed Ezz; Editing by Alex Richardson)