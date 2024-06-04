Automotive sales in Egypt rose by around 18.4% year on year (YoY) in the first four months of 2024 to nearly 23,500 vehicles, compared to over 23,100 vehicles, Al Borsa News reported, citing a report from the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

Passenger car sales surged by 11% in the January-April period, hitting 17,900 cars, versus 16,100 cars in the same period of 2023.

On the other hand, sales of trucks dropped by 16% YoY to 3,600 units, while sales of buses saw a 28.7% YoY decrease, reaching 1,800 units.

In the January-April period, the Nissan brand topped the local market sales with a market share of 15.9% after the sale of 3,700 vehicles.

Toyota came in second place with a market share of 14.6% after 3,400 vehicles were sold during the four-month period, followed by Chevrolet with 3,200 vehicles sold and a market share of 13.9%.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).