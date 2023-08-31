Egypt’s auto sales fell 68% year on year (YoY) in the first seven months of 2023 to 43,140 vehicles from 135,860 vehicles, Al Mal News reported, citing the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

Sales of passenger cars saw a 69% YoY drop to 31,801 units during the seven-month period from 101,514 units, while sales of buses went down 56% YoY to 4,548 units from 10,317 units.

Meanwhile, sales of trucks were down by 71% YoY, registering 6,791 units from 23,201 units.

