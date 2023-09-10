Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rate surged to a higher than expected record 37.4% in August from 36.5% in July, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

Headline inflation was 36.5% in July and 35.7% in June, both also all-time highs.

High money supply growth over the last two years has led prices to climb rapidly and triggered three devaluations since March 2022. Many Egyptians have seen their living standards slide.

Month-on-month, prices rose 1.6% in August, down from 1.9% in July and 2.08% in June, CAPMAS said.

The median forecast of 14 analysts polled last week had shown annual urban consumer inflation rising to 37.1% in August. The previous high of 32.95% was recorded in July 2017.

