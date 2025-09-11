Arab Finance: Egypt’s annual headline inflation recorded 11.2% in August 2025, compared to 13.1% last July, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics’ (CAPMAS) data showed.

The inflation rate was driven by a 1.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in food and beverage (F&B) prices, with increases of 5.8% in grains and bread prices and 9.3% in fish and seafood prices.

Likewise, the prices in the alcoholic beverage and tobacco category jumped by 24.6% YoY during August 2025.

The housing, water, electricity, natural gas, and fuel segment registered an annual leap of 20.1%.

As for the monthly inflation, August’s rate went up by 0.2% from July's, with the consumer price index (CPI) hitting 257.1 points.